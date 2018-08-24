New law will deter rapists: Modi

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, passed earlier this month, will act as a deterrent against rape and will play an effective role in curbing crimes against women and young girls.

“No civilised society can tolerate any kind of injustice towards women. The nation will not tolerate those committing rapes. With this point in view, Parliament has made a provision of strictest punishment by passing the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill,” Modi said in his monthly “Mann Ki Baat” programme.

Under the new Act that will replace the ordinance the government had brought in April, those guilty of rape will get a minimum sentence of 10 years and those found guilty of raping girls below the age of 12 years will be given death sentence.

Modi also hailed the decision of a court in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh to pronounce death penalty to two criminals who were found guilty of raping a minor girl.

–IANS

som/ksk/vv/mr