New line-up of Panasonic speakers starting at Rs 6,890

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Panasonic India on Wednesday launched its new line-up of speakers starting at Rs 6,890 under the “Home Entertainment” and “UA” speaker system series that come embedded with woofers and digital amplifiers.

“SC-HT30GW-K” is priced at Rs 6,890 and “SC-HT40GW-K” at Rs 8,590 under the “Home Entertainment” speaker system series.

These models deliver 80W of sound and feature wall-mounted speakers that play your favourite music and audio content in a powerful and pristine quality, the company said in a statement.

Extending its home “UA” Series line-up, the company launched three different models — SC-UA30GW-K, SC-UA7GW-K and SC-UA90GW-K — priced at Rs 21,990, Rs 38,990 and 44,990 respectively.

These speakers are capable of delivering ultra-strong bass and dynamic sound performance, the company said.

“With the introduction of this new line-up, we are offering a range that will cater to the needs of all our consumers with diversity in features and prices,” said Neeraj Bahl, Associate Director – Business Group Head, Consumer Electronic, Panasonic India.

The new line-up of speakers are available online and at Panasonic retail stores.

