New line-up of Synology’s NAS servers now in India

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Taiwanese technology company Synology on Wednesday announced the availability of its new Network Attached Storage (NAS) “18-series” servers in India.

These NAS servers can not only serve as personal cloud storage but also provide features with data backup, media streaming, photo management, file sharing and more, the company said in a statement.

“India has a variety of businesses at all scales, and people are paying more attention to what they are getting,” said Mike Shay, Sales Manager of Synology Inc..

“That’s why we are excited to launch our 18-series in India. We believe whatever their scale, our customers can find the right Synology server that provides smart and effective storage solutions to their needs,” Shay added.

The 18-series entry-level NAS servers — “DS218j”, “DS418j”, and “DS418” — are designed for individual and home users.

“DS418play,” equipped with Intel Celeron dual-core 2GHz processor capable of bursting up to 2.5GHz, is ideal for IT enthusiasts, home users and creative professionals.

The other products include DS218+, DS718+, DS918+, NVR1218 and VS960HD.

The latest 18-series models are now available in India through multiple channels, the company said.

–IANS

vc/bg