New MPs set Internet on fire with cool pics, posts

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) In the week between the counting day and swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, social media posts and pictures of some of the newly elected members of the Lok Sabha have caused quite a stir.

On the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi staked his claim to form the government, 28-year-old BJP MP from Bengaluru South, Tejashvi Surya, posted his smiling selfie with Amethi MP Smriti Irani from the Central Hall of Parliament.

And was he excited to have got the selfie clicked with the person who has defeated Modi’s biggest rival, Congress President Rahul Gandhi. His tweet on Saturday said it all.

“Oh man!! I had waited for this selfie with my favourite @smritiirani ji from such a long time. So many countless hours I have spent hearing her speeches & interviews! Her victory in Amethi only reinforces our faith in democracy. Smriti Ji you are a rockstar!,” Surya screamed in the tweet.

And let us just not talk about actors-turned-politicians Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan’s photos on Twitter that have already been much commented on.

To mark their first visit to Parliament, the two young MPs posted a picture wearing Western attire and one of them even sported a tattoo. They almost broke the Internet with the picture which showed them in a happy and spirited mood.

BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir, however, grabbed the headlines with a sharp comment in which he called the assault on a Muslim man in Gurugram deplorable.

Not impressed by all the negative comments his tweet garnered, Gambhir later posted a picture that indicated that he had already swung into action.

“Meeting with DCP East district, discussed law & order situation in my constituency. Women’s security, open slaughtering and sensitive areas,” read the caption of the picture that Gambhir tweeted.

On his first visit to Parliament, BJP leader and Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan, who won the Lok Sabha elections from the Gorakhpur seat in Uttar Pradesh, posted a selfie with actor-turned politician Sunny Deol, who won from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab.

A much liked photo on the Facebook page of young Congress leader Hibi Eden shows the Lok Sabha MP from Ernakulam in Kerala smiling while sitting on a Royal Enfield motorcycle.

And if you thought it is only the newly elected lawmakers of the country choosing to share their lighter moments with the countrymen before the start of the grueling sessions of the Parliament, nothing could be further from the truth.

Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh Kiren Rijiju shared his pictures with his children and wife.

“Meeting my family members after a long and vigorous election campaign,” the outgoing Union Minister of State for Home Affairs wrote in the caption.

–IANS

gb/prs/ksk