New police commissioner for Bengaluru in IPS officers’ shake-up

Bengaluru, June 18 (IANS) In a major shake-up of IPS officers in Karnataka, the state government appointed Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Alok Kumar as the new Bengaluru Police Commissioner, an official notification said on Monday.

Incumbent T. Suneel Kumar has been now posted as Additional Director General of Police, Recruitments,

“Alok Kumar, a 1994 batch officer, is promoted to officiate in the grade of ADGP (Additional Director General of Police) as Commissioner of Police (CoP) in Bengaluru,” said the notification by the state Personnel Department here.

Alok Kumar served in various capacities in state capital over the last decade before he was suspended in May 2015 for six months for his alleged involvement in an inter-state lottery ticket scam, which the CBI has been investigating over the last 4-5 years.

Kumar’s suspension was revoked in October 2015, pending the inquiry on the directive of the Union Home Ministry, which cited a Supreme Court ruling that stated IPS officers should not be kept under suspension if a charge-sheet was not filed within three months against them.

Among other senior officers reshuffled or transferred and posted are Deputy Inspector General, Fire Services, B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda as DIG, Crime, in Bengaluru and Inspector General of Police and Additional Commissioner of Police, West, in Bengaluru, B.K. Singh as IGP and Secretary in the state Home Department.

IGP, Administration, Amit Paul has been transferred and posted as IGP, Eastern Range at Davangere in place of Soumendu Mukherjee, who has been made IGP, Internal Security Division in Bengaluru.

IGP, Southern Range, Umesh Kumar has been posted as Additional Commissioner of Police, West, in Bengaluru in place of B.K. Singh.

Karnataka State Reserve Police’s Fourth Battalion Commandant Mohammed Sujeetha transferred from Bengaluru and posted as Superintendent of Police in Kolar district.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in Bengaluru’s north-east division Kala Krishnaswamy has been made Director of Forensic Science Laboratory in Bengaluru, filling the vacancy.

