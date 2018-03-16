New policy to focus on increasing manufacturing’s share in GDP: Prabhu

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) The country’s new industrial policy which is at a draft stage will focus on ways to increase the share of manufacturing sector in the GDP, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Friday.

Addressing the News18 Rising India Summit, he said that the draft of the new “Industrial Policy’s” is ready and the government will take the views of all the stakeholders.

According to the minister, India’s GDP has been growing largely due to the service sector, whereas agriculture sector is lagging behind due to structural issues.

Prabhu added that there is a need to make business easier for industry even at the district-level.

