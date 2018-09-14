New records set as Kenya’s Kipchoge, Cherono win Berlin Marathon races

Berlin, Sep 16 (IANS) Kenyan athletes Eliud Kipchoge and Gladys Cherono won their respective Berlin Marathon races on Sunday and set new records.

Kipchoge set a new world record in completed the course around the German capital with a time of 2 hours, 1 minute, 39 seconds, beating his compatriot Dennis Kimetto’s 2014 marathon time of 2:02:57, reports Efe news.

“The winning time is official, and it is another second faster: 2:01:39 for Eliud Kipchoge! Congratulations!” tweeted the race’s organizers after his provisional time was bettered by one second.

His compatriots Amos Kipruto and Wilson Kipsang completed the podium coming second and third, with times of 2:06:23 and 2:06:48 respectively.

The women’s race also proved victorious for Kenya, with Cherono clinching a win and a new course record with a time of 2:18:10.

She was followed by Ethiopian athletes Ruti Aga (2:18:34) and Tirunesh Dibaba (2:18:55).

All three women beat the 2:19 record: “Never in the history of marathon running have three women broken 2:19 in one race!” tweeted the marathon.

Some 44,000 runners were signed up for Sunday’s 42-kilometer (26-mile) marathon that culminates at the iconic Brandenburg Gate.

–IANS

kk/vm