New shelter home in Vrindavan for 1,000 widows

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) A new shelter home for widows, with capacity for 1,000 people, has been constructed in Uttar Pradesh’s Vrindavan by the Union Women and Child Development Ministry, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The ministry signed an MoU on Tuesday with Uttar Pradesh’s Women and Child Development Department, which has been assigned to look after the functioning of the shelter home.

“The MoU shall be in force for a period of two years which may be renewed for further period on satisfactory running of the home,” said the statement.

According to the MoU, the state will be responsible for activities including setting up mechanism for identifying beneficiaries, providing residential care to the widows, and deploying staff as per norms with prescribed qualification and experience.

The MoU further stated that senior officials of the state will visit and check the staff periodically to monitor their performance.

–IANS

som/vd