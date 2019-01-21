New smartphone app to help you quit smoking

New York, Jan 23 (IANS) Researchers have developed a new smartphone-based app that can track if you smoke a lot and can help you quit.

The app Gero Healthspan developed by scientists from Gero and Roswell Park Cancer Institute in New York offers a way to track the rejuvenating effect of smoking cessation in real time through the analysis of wearable data.

The bioage acceleration caused by smoking can be detected through the analysis of physical activity signals collected from wearable devices.

From this, a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm trained to find certain patterns in intraday changes of activity level to estimate the biological age of a person has been developed.

The study published in the journal Aging, demonstrated that the smoking-induced aging acceleration reverts back to normal after smoking cessation and the process can be tracked by the wearable device.

“You can use the app to explore how lifestyle changes such as diets, activities and supplements affect your predicted healthy life expectancy. We hope that our app will help people to stop deliberately shortening their lives and help to develop healthy lifestyles,” said Peter Fedichev, Founder and Chief Science Officer of Gero.

