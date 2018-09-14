‘New STP in Delhi can generate 3 tonnes bio-fuel per day’

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) To combat emerging pollutants from the Barapullah drain in the national capital, Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday inaugurated a sewage treatment plant (STP) here, saying it has a capacity to convert 10 lakh litres of sewage into three tonnes of bio-fuel per day.

The STP, launched under the Local Treatment of Urban Sewage Streams for Healthy Reuse (LOTUSHR) project, is a joint initiative of Indian and Dutch scientists, the Ministry said in a statement, adding it produces clean water, which can be reused and recover nutrients and energy from the urban waste water.

“This plant, which can convert 10 lakh litre of sewage into clean water and generate 3 tonne of bio-fuel per day, will be scaled up and become an example for the whole world,” the Minister said.

Vardhan also inaugurated two bio-toilets supported by the government’s Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

