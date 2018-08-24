New Tripura Governor takes charge

Agartala, Aug 25 (IANS) Academic-turned-politician Kaptan Singh Solanki, who was the Governor of Haryana, on Saturday took over as the Tripura Governor succeeding Tathagata Roy, who was shifted to Meghalaya.

The 70-year-old former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was sworn-in by Tripura High Court Chief Justice Ajay Rastogi at a simple function at the old Raj Bhavan here.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, his cabinet colleagues and leaders of smaller political parties besides Army and police officers attended the event. Leaders of the Congress and the Communist Party of India-Marxist kept away.

After four-and-a-half decades of teaching in schools and colleges, Solanki, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, joined the BJP in 2002 and become a member of Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh in 2009.

–IANS

sc/mr