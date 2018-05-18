New Twitter tool to mark real candidates in US midterm poll

San Francisco, May 24 (IANS) In line with its efforts to help users identify original sources and authentic information on Twitter, the microblogging site plans to add new labels to the campaign accounts of political candidates, starting with those running in the 2018 US midterm general election.

The legitimate accounts of the candidates will be clearly identifiable with a small icon of a government building, Twitter said on Wednesday.

The label will appear on the Twitter Profile page of the candidate and alongside all tweets sent or retweeted by the account, Bridget Coyne, Senior Public Policy Manager at Twitter, said in a blog post.

Twitter is partnering with Ballotpedia, a non-profit, civic organisation that publishes nonpartisan information on federal, state and local politics to help identify the campaign Twitter accounts of candidates once they qualify for the general election ballot for an applicable office.

Labels will begin to appear after May 30 on the campaign Twitter accounts of candidates who have already qualified for the general election ballot for an applicable office, and provided Twitter with consent to apply the label, Twitter said.

Candidates running for state Governor or for the US Senate or US House of Representatives during the 2018 US midterm general election will qualify for the US election labels.

“This will continue on a rolling basis as states continue to hold primary elections and candidates officially qualify for the general election ballot,” Coyne added.

“Providing the public with authentic, trustworthy information is crucial to the democratic process, and we are committed to furthering that goal through the tools we continue to build,” Coyne said.

–IANS

gb/mr