New Udacity Nanodegree programme offers hands-on ML training

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) US-based learning platform Udacity has launched a new Nanodegree programme titled ‘Intro to Machine Learning with TensorFlow’ that offers practitioner-level skills in new-generation Machine Learning (ML) through hands-on projects.

Developed by Google, TensorFlow is a deep learning framework that is widely used for creating ML models powered by multi-layer neural networks.

Its library offers users to perform various technologically-intensive functions by creating computational graphs.

The new Nanodegree programme incorporates advanced areas such as manipulating data, supervised and unsupervised learning, along with deep learning, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

“Learners can now choose between PyTorch and TensorFlow frameworks. Under this programme, students will also get the opportunity to acquire skills through hands-on projects that will display their expertise to the relevant employers,” said Lalit Singh, COO, Udacity.

TensorFlow is utilized by several organizations to improve the quality of their businesses.

Google, for instance, utilizes this technology in its Cloud product to allow startups to build machine-learning models that work on data of any size.

Airbnb leverages this technology to improve the guest experience by driving large-scale classification and detection of images and objects.

Udacity collaborates with more than 200 global employer-partners including AT&T, Google, Facebook, Mercedes-Benz and NVIDIA to close talent gaps.

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, the privately-funded company has operations in India, China, Egypt, Germany and the UAE.

–IANS

na/