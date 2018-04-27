New Vivo budget smartphone with ‘Ultra-HD’ technology in India

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Expanding its “Y” series, Chinese handset maker Vivo on Monday launched “Y53i” smartphone with Ultra-HD technology and “face access” feature in India for Rs 7,990.

The 8MP rear camera houses “Ultra HD” technology that helps shoot several consecutive images and combines them to render clear and detailed photos with a resolution of up to 32MP.

The budget device also has “Screen Flash” feature that claims to provide detailed selfies even in low-light conditions.

The smartphone will be available in crown gold and matte black colours across all offline stores, the company said in a statement.

“With the introduction of Y53i, we are strengthening our budget smartphone portfolio by delivering an outstanding camera and user experience at a competitive price point,” said Kenny Zeng, CMO, Vivo India.

The device has 5-inch display, 5MP selfie camera, 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM which is expandable up to 256GB.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, “Vivo Y53i” also features a 2500mAh battery.

The handset houses “smart eye protection” that filters out blue light to prevent eye strain and “App clone” function to make multitasking easier.

–IANS

