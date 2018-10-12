New water-proof Kindle Paperwhite in India for Rs 12,999

Bengaluru, Oct 16 (IANS) Amazon on Tuesday introduced the all-new Kindle Paperwhite with a lighter design and water-proofing for Rs 12,999.

The Kindle Paperwhite is a front-lit Kindle e-book reader that offers improved contrast and enables users to easily read in the dark compared to older backlit Kindle devices.

“We are constantly improving the design to help customers stay immersed in the story. Today, we are excited to bring even more premium features – like a thinner and lighter flush-front design, additional storage, waterproofing – to our most popular Kindle,” Jayshree Gururaj, Director-Amazon Devices, said in a statement.

The new Kindle Paperwhite sports a flush-front design and a back made of soft, easy-to-grip material so it rests easily in the users’ hand.

It is the thinnest and lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet, measuring 8.18-mm and weighing 182-gram.

The six-inch, high-resolution 300 pixel per inch (ppi) display has laser-quality text that reads like real paper, the company claimed.

It also includes five LEDs and an adjustable front light for a uniform, glare-free display in any setting.

“The new Kindle Paperwhite comes with twice the storage so you can keep more content on your device. It is available in 8GB, which is twice the storage as the previous generation and can hold thousands of titles, and 32 GB for storing even larger libraries for avid readers,” the company added.

–IANS

