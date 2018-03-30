New wax work of Shah Rukh Khan unveiled in Delhi

As per latest report from Bollywood new waxwork of Shah Rukh Khan was unveiled at Madame Tussauds, Delhi. Accordingly this is the second figure of SRK with his signature pose of outstretched arms. It has been placed in a special interactive theme zone.

Meanwhile Shah Rukh Khan’s exquisitely detailed figure has been created in a classic romantic pose. It will allow fans to get close and personal with the living legend and take back mesmerizing memories. SRK’s fans are excited and they feel as if their favorite star is with them.

Meanwhile when speaking on the unveiling of Shah Rukh Khan’s second figure, Mr. Anshul Jain, General Manager, and Director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt. Ltd. said, “He invites you to meet SRK from 5th April onwards at our Delhi attraction and they are extremely pleased to create and Shah Rukh’s second figure and bring it to his fans.”

Moreover the figure was also toured around parts of central and old Delhi for the fans, which lit a firestorm of overwhelming responses which shows their endless love towards SRK. Stay tuned for more refreshments.