New web portal, app for ratification of power procurement payments

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) The Central government on Tuesday launched “PRAAPTI” — a web portal and mobile application for payment ratification and analysis in power procurement.

The mobile App — Payment Ratification and Analysis in Power Procurement for Bringing Transparency in Invoicing of Generators (PRAAPTI) — was launched by Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power R.K. Singh.

“PRAAPTI app and web portal has been developed to bring transparency in power purchase transactions between generators and discoms,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The App and web portal will capture the invoicing and payment data for various long-term PPAs (power purchase agreements) from the generators. This will help the stakeholders in getting month-wise and legacy data on outstanding amounts of discoms against power purchase.”

As per the statement, the app will also allow users to know the details related to the payments made by the discoms to the power generation company.

“PRAAPTI will also enable the consumers to evaluate financial performance of their discoms in terms of payments being made to the generation companies,” it added.

–IANS

rv/nir