New Year Eve celebrations sans snowfall in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar, Dec 31 (IANS) As the night temperatures remained several notches below zero in the on Sunday, fresh snowfall was unlikely this New Year Eve in the Kashmir Valley, the weather office said.

“Weather throughout the state is expected to remain cold and dry during the next 48 hours,” a Met Department official said

“Minimum temperatures dropped further in the valley and the Ladakh region on Sunday as a cold wave continued to sweep the region.”

The minimum temperatures in Srinagar, Pahalgam and Gulmarg on Sunday were minus 3.6, minus 5.9 and minus 5 degrees Celsius.

“At a minus 15.2 degrees Celsius, Leh recorded the coldest minimum temperature,” the official added.

Jammu city recorded 8, Katra 7.6, Batote 4.5, Bannihal 4.9, Bhaderwah 1.1 and Udhampur 3.3 degrees Celsius as their minimum temperatures.

