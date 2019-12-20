New Year resolution ideas for 2020

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANSlife) Staying fit is a great new year resolution, but how much activity, nutrition and rest does your body require to remain healthy?

**Exercise

1. At least 30 minutes of exercise is required every single day. As per guidelines, people should exercise five days a week, be it Yoga, brisk walk or swimming or any other exercise form. Try walking 10,000 steps but positively complete at least a minimum of 5,000 steps each day. — Neha Pathania, Senior Dietitian, Paras Hospital.

2. It is advisable to combine cardio and strength training exercises over the course of the week and break up your exercise routine into smaller bursts (at least 10 minutes of each). Avoid sitting for long hours as sitting reduces our metabolic rate. — Dhara Tanna, Senior Vice President at Fitternity.

**Water and food intake

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends eating 5 portions of fruit and vegetables per day.

“Energy intake (calories) should be in balance with energy expenditure. To avoid unhealthy weight gain, total fat should not exceed 30 per cent of total energy intake . Intake of saturated fats should be less than 10 per cent of total energy intake, and intake of trans-fats less than 1 per cent of total energy intake, with a shift in fat consumption away from saturated fats and trans-fats to unsaturated fats , and towards the goal of eliminating industrially-produced trans-fats. Limiting intake of free sugars to less than 10 per cent of total energy intake is part of a healthy diet. A further reduction to less than 5 per cent of total energy intake is suggested for additional health benefits. “

WHO adds that keeping salt intake to less than 5 g per day (equivalent to sodium intake of less than 2 g per day) helps to prevent hypertension, and reduces the risk of heart disease and stroke in the adult population (8).

1. Healthy diet is a must. Include fresh fruits and vegetables. Whole grains and cereals. Limit fats, oils, sugars and refined products. Drink at least 8-12 glasses of water daily.

Junk food and unhealthy food should be avoided in daily day to day life. Include dry nuts, flax seeds and pumpkin seeds as they are rich in Omega 3 fatty acids, which are good for heart health. — Shalini Bliss Garwin, Senior Dietitian, Columbia Asia Hospital.

2. Two and a half litres of water is a mandate for everyone. One should have 6 – 8 servings of fruits and vegetables. Take 5 – 7 serving of vegetables should to taken and 1 – 2 servings of fruits. — Dr. Manjari Chandra, Head, Functional and Therapeutic Nutrition and Nutrigenomics, Daivam Wellness.

Sleep

1. Give your body enough time to rest and recuperate during sleep . Sleep is a vital part of our life occupying almost one third of human life. Major restorative processes in the body take place during sleep. Our brain and body normally require 6-9 hours of sleep for proper functioning depending on whether one is a short sleeper (requires less than 6 hours) or long sleeper (requires more than 9 hours). Don’t use mobile phones or screens one hour before sleep, instead read a book or listen to slow soothing music, taking a bath before sleep may help, do not sleep in the day time, avoid vigorous exercises in late evening rather try meditation or pranayama. — Dr Madhusudan Singh Solanki, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital.

Inner Calm

Yoga and meditation are forms of exercise as well and it keeps inner calm and positivity. One finds peace while doing yoga. Body organ function is improved and inculcates a positive attitude. Meditation should be done 15-20 minutes every day

1. The mantra to physical, mental, emotional and spiritual wellbeing is balance and awareness, be it sleep, food, exercise, yoga or fun. Never swing to extremes. Wherever you are always balance your time to be able to achieve your goals. — Dr Witty Raina, Director, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals.

Happy resolutions!

