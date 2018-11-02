New York City Marathon beats world record with 52,812 runners at finish line

New York, Nov 6 (IANS) The New York City Marathon broke the world record with 52,812 runners reaching the finish line, surpassing the previous record of 51,394 in the 2016 edition.

In a statement issued by the organising committee on Monday, the organisation thanked the New York City Police Department for their collaboration, honouring it for “putting into service the world’s largest marathon”, with a ceremony where the professional winners of this year’s race attended, reports Efe.

The NYPD received official finish line tape from the hands of winning athletes Lelisa Desisa (Ethiopia), Mary Keitany (Kenya), Daniel Romanchuk (United States) and Manuela Schar (Switzerland).

The winners of the children’s edition of the race, Nolan Defreitas and Juliette Salazar, also participated in the award ceremony.

Desisa won the marathon for the first time, while Keitany won for the fourth time. Both of them achieved the second fastest time in the history of the open category of men and women.

The report also highlights that, at twenty years old, Romanchuk became the first American and youngest athlete to win in the wheelchair category, while Schar won the women’s prize in this category for the second year in a row.

