New York terror attack suspect faces 28 charges

New York, June 23 (IANS) The suspect in one of New York’s deadliest terror attack was arraigned on new charges — six counts of attempted murder in addition to 22 charges filed earlier — over the 2017 incident that left eight people dead.

On Friday, Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov entered a plea of not guilty, according to according Nicholas Biase, spokesman for the US attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York.

A trial date for Saipov has been set for October 7, 2019, CNN quoted Biase as saying.

Saipov allegedly drove a pickup truck down a bicycle path near the World Trade Centre on October 31, 2017.

He was arrested after the truck hit a school bus, stopping it in its tracks. He exited the vehicle and an officer shot him.

Saipov was originally indicted on eight counts of murder in aid of racketeering, 12 counts of attempted murder in aid of racketeering, one count of providing and attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State and one count of violence and destruction of a motor vehicle.

The new charges of attempted murder — filed in an indictment this week — bring the total number of federal charges against him to 28.

Saipov had immigrated to the US from Uzbekistan in 2010.

