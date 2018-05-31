New Zealand beat Chinese Taipei 1-0 in Intercontinental Cup

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) , New Zealand opened their points tally in the Hero Intercontinental Cup with a 1-0 win over Chinese Taipei 1-0 at the Andheri Sports Complex here on Tuesday.

Myer Bevan’s 36th minute penalty gave the New Zealand, also known as the All Whites, three points as they trumped over their opponents.

The All Whites dominated the lion’s share of possession and attacked at will on the opposition goal.

In the 35th minute, Sarpreet Singh was brought down inside the box after a heavy tackle by the opposition defender to award New Zealand a penalty.

Myer Bevan stepped up to the spot and scored past the Chinese Taipei custodian to put the All Whites ahead.

The half-time scoreline read 1-0 in New Zealand’s favour and shortly after the second half started, the All Whites were back at attacking again.

In the 50th minute, a shot from inside the box, although was saved by the Chinese Taipei custodian, just went inches over the bar as New Zealand looked to cement their authority in the match.

Chinese Taipei recouped and in the 67th minute, tried to equalize proceedings but a cross from the right flank was thwarted away by the Kiwi defence line.

Two minutes later, a shot from inside the box went inches wide of the Kiwi goal.

In the 74th minute, New Zealand had the opportunity to double their lead but could not make it.

The full-time scoreline read 1-0 in New Zealand’s favour and they will face India next on June 7.

–IANS

gau/vd