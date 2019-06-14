New Zealand restrict South Africa to modest 241/6

Birmingham, June 19 (IANS) A disciplined bowling display helped New Zealand restrict South Africa to a modest 241/6 in their rain hit World Cup contest at the Edgbaston cricket ground on Wednesday.

After the match was reduced to 49 overs per side, opener Hashim Amla (55) and Rassie van der Dussen (67 not out) cracked half-centuries to lend some respectability to the South Africa total.

Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson was the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 3/59 from his 10 overs. He received able support from Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme and Mitchell Santner, who bagged a wicket each.

It was der Dussen’s fireworks towards the final moments of the innings which propelled South Africa to a fighting total. His 64-ball knock was laced with two boundaries and three sixes. Amla took 83 balls for his 55, hitting four boundaries in the process.

Put into bat, South Africa were off to a poor start as they lost opener Quinton de Kock (5) cheaply in the second over, castled by Boult while attempting an on-drive.

Amla and skipper Faf du Plessis (23) then shared a 50-run partnership for the second wicket, as South Africa went past the 50-run mark in the 13th over. However, just when the partnership seemed developing, Ferguson came with the breakthrough, dismissing du PLessis to reduce South Africa to 59/2.

Aiden Markram (38) then joined Amla and the two added 52 runs for the third wicket before Santner packed back the latter in the 28th over after a good length delivery turned sharply to dislodge Amla’s off-stump, leaving the Proteas at 111/3.

Twenty-five runs later, de Grandhomme joined the party as he accounted for the wicket of Makram in the 33rd over. der Dussen and David Miller (36) then stablised the damage as their slow 72-run stand took South Africa past the 200-run mark in the 45th over. However, the slow partnership hurt South Africa’s chances of posting a big total.

While trying to shift gears, Miller handed a catch to Boult off Ferguson, leaving his team at 208/5. South Africa then lost incoming batsman Andile Phehlukwayo for a duck but some fireworks by der Dussen towards the end took South Africa to a fighting total.

Brief scores: South Africa 241/6 in 49 overs (der Dussen 67 not out, Hashim Amla 55; Lockie Ferguson 3/59) vs New Zealand.

–IANS

kk/arm