Wellington, Feb 10 (IANS) The New Zealand government said on Sunday that it will ban smoking in cars with children.

Once the legislation is approved by Parliament, the police will be able to give people warnings or issue a fine of 50 New Zealand dollars ($33) to smokers including those who vape, reports Xinhua news agency.

Associate Minister of Health Jenny Salesa said the amendment is expected to take effect by the end of this year.

–IANS

