San Francisco, July 23 (IANS) New Zealand won the Rugby World Cup Sevens final after defeating England 33-12 in the summit clash.

The All Blacks Sevens outscored England five tries on Sunday to two to win back-to-back titles following their triumph in Russia in 2013, reports Efe.

South Africa won the bronze with a 24-19 win over Fiji.

Sevens is a cut-down version of the 15-player game with some rule changes to speed up the matches.

