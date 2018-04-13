Newborn found dead in S. Korea mall restroom

Seoul, April 17 (IANS) A newborn baby was found dead on Tuesday in a toilet bowl of a restroom at a shopping mall in the South Korean city of Cheongju, police said.

The body of the baby girl was discovered around 1.10 p.m. by a plumber who was there to fix the toilet bowl that had been clogged for three to four days, Yonhap news agency reported citing police.

When the plumber broke the toilet bowl, the baby’s body was found dumped inside, according to the owner of the mall, who reported the case to police.

Police believe the baby was born prematurely given that she had the placenta and umbilical cord attached, and they planned to ask the National Forensic Service to conduct an autopsy on the body to find out the cause of death.

They are also reviewing CCTV footage taken around the building to find out who abandoned the baby.

–IANS

soni/bg