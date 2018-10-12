Newly appointed AAP Lok Sabha in-charge suffers heart attack

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) The recently appointed AAP West Delhi Lok Sabha in-charge Rajpal Solanki was admitted to a hospital here after he had a “minor heart attack”, a statement said on Thursday.

Solanki suffered from a heart attack on Tuesday night, of which he informed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal through a letter.

“I have been admitted to a hospital after having a minor heart attack on Tuesday night. Doctors have advised me to rest and hence, I won’t be able to carry out the duties of being a Lok Sabha in-charge,” he wrote.

On Sunday, the Aam Aadmi Party had appointed Solanki as the West Delhi Lok Sabha in-charge.

Solanki has been working in the education and health sectors and was managing the Venkateshwar Hospital in Dwarka and many other schools in the area.

–IANS

sd/prs