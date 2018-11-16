Newlyweds Ranveer, Deepika welcomed in Mumbai by sea of fans

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) A sea of fans, camera flashes and loud cheers welcomed Bollywood’s newlywed couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to Mumbai on Sunday morning after their dreamy wedding at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy. The much-in-love duo, smiling ear-to-ear, waved out at the fans and paparazzi, expressing gratitude with folded hands.

Ranveer and Deepika arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport where several fans waited to catch a glimpse.

Deepika wore a straight-cut beige suit with traditional red Banarasi dupatta, with sindoor on her forehead, henna on her hands and traditional red ‘chooda’ (bangles) on her wrists. Ranveer sported a matching kurta-pyjama with a pink Nehru jacket.

Ranveer had his protective arm around Deepika throughout the walk from the exit to the car. Both of them opted for round sunglasses to complete their look.

Ranveer is already a protective and doting husband, as he was seen fencing his wife Deepika from eager fans at the airport.

As soon as they came out of the airport, several fans grabbed the opportunity to get a picture clicked with them. Although they looked visibly tired, Deepika and Ranveer obliged their admirers and happily posed for the cameras.

The couple got married twice, in Konkani and North Indian rituals. The Konkani wedding took place on November 14 and the North Indian wedding happened on November 15.

After their wedding, both stars posted pictures of their wedding on their social media accounts and captioned it with heart emoji.

Ranveer and Deepika will host their wedding reception in Bengaluru on November 21 and in Mumbai on November 28. In Mumbai, they will have another celebration for the film fraternity on December 1.

The couple was dating for over 6 years before they solemnised their relationship earlier this week. While they kept a no-phone policy for the guests in attendance, both Deepika and Ranveer treated fans to the two wedding photographs.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh next will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s “Simmba” and Deepika will play real life character of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in Meghna Gulzar’s directorial venture.

