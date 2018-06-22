Next ‘Spider-Man’ film titled ‘Far From Home’

Los Angeles, June 24 (IANS) Actor Tom Holland has leaked that the next “Spider-Man” is titled “Far From Home”.

Holland made the revelation about the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” sequel, which also stars Jake Gyllenhaal as the villain Mysterio, via Instagram on Saturday, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Holland also continued the fun he has been having on social media, noting that following the events of “Avengers: Infinity War”, the idea of a “Spider-Man” sequel seems rather impossible.

The “Far From Home” title reflects that this will be the first “Spider-Man” solo movie to take the wallcrawler out of New York and put him in other parts of the world such as London.

Sony and Marvel Studios’ “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is set for a July 5, 2019 release date. It will be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to follow “Avengers 4”, which opens two months earlier.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” director Jon Watts has returned for the sequel, which is written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

–IANS

rb/mr