Next Women’s March in Washington to be held in January

Washington, Sep 30 (IANS) Nearly two years after its debut, the third edition of the Women’s March on Washington will take place in January 2019, according to an organiser.

March co-chair Linda Sarsour announced on Saturday that the date of the march would be January 19, 2019.

She told CNN that the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, which he has vehemently denied, were a key motivator for activists.

“Women are outraged,” Sarsour said. “We are enraged at the vote yesterday that came out of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and the Women’s March thinks that the administration, that Republicans in America, particularly those who are elected officials, think that we were a one-hit wonder.”

Sarsour lambasted the way the Judiciary Committee treated Christine Blasey Ford, who testified before the panel on Thursday about her allegation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her during a high school party.

Kavanaugh also testified at the hearing, defending himself against the accusations in an emotional daylong hearing.

“We are outraged that we are talking about and putting victims on trial and talking about Doctor Ford in the way in which she was treated at that hearing,” Sarsour told CNN.

The march is organised to advocate women’s rights, immigration reform, healthcare reform, reproductive rights, LGBTQ rights, racial equality, freedom of religion and others.

–IANS

ksk