Neymar appeals against UEFA’s three-match suspension

Paris, May 10 (IANS) Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has appealed against UEFA’s three-match ban imposed on him for using inappropriate words towards match referee, the French sports newspaper L’Equipe reported on Thursday.

The Brazilian star was handed a three-match suspension by the UEFA last month for insulting the match referee following an earlier Champions League match, the Xinhua news agency reported.

PSG lost to Premier League side Manchester United 3-1 at home in round of 16 second leg on March 6, causing them to bow out from the competition due to inferior away goals at 3-3 on aggregate.

Neymar underwent recovery from his foot injury and had to watch from the stands at the Parc des Princes. Feeling furious about the match referee’s decision to award the visitors a penalty late in the match following a VAR review, he turned to abusive words towards video assistant referees on social media.

Neymar can defend himself personally against the UEFA’s decision in the European football governing body’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. Date has yet been set for the hearing.

