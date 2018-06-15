Neymar back in Brazil training after foot injury fears

Sochi (Russia), June 21 (IANS) Star footballer Neymar was back in training for Brazil after tweaking his ankle the day before, allaying fears he could miss their second World Cup Group E clash with Costa Rica on Friday.

In a video posted on the Brazilian soccer federation’s Twitter page, Neymar is shown taking a full part in a training match and showing no ill-effects of the foot injury, reports Xinhua news agency.

The video was accompanied by the caption: “Neymar’s working in the training session in Sochi on Wednesday. Preparation continues for the second round of the World Cup.”

The Brazil star missed Monday’s training, the day after he was fouled 10 times during a 1-1 Group E draw with Switzerland.

Although the Paris Saint-Germain forward emerged for Tuesday’s workout, he only lasted a few minutes before seemingly injuring his ankle.

After taking on Costa Rica, Brazil will complete Group E actions by facing Serbia.

