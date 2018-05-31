Neymar did not join PSG for money: Suarez

Rio Janiero, June 4 (IANS) FC Barcelona forward Luis Suarez feels that former teammate and Brazil star Neymar’s move to Paris Saint-Germain was not driven by money.

“We talked to him, Messi and I,” Suarez told German magazine ‘Kicker’.

“Ney asked for our opinion. He had doubts. He was here for a long time (four years). He had everything he needed. I don’t think he left because of the money. He has other goals he wants to achieve with Paris (Saint-Germain),” the Uruguayan striker added.

Neymar joined PSG for a world record transfer fee.

Alongwith Suarez and Argentine star Lionel Messi, Neymar formed one of football’s most-feared attacking lines at Barcelona. Playing together for three seasons, they scored 364 goals, firing Barca to the treble — Champions League, Spanish league and Spanish Cup — in the 2014-15 season under then coach Luis Enrique.

“A guy from Uruguay, another from Argentina and one from Brazil — they all said it couldn’t work,” Suarez said when asked what worked for the trio during their days together at Barcelona.

“But it did. Because we both had respect for Messi, the best player in the world. But also because of Neymar’s talent, which already makes him a Ballon d’Or candidate now. And I stuck to my role, looked for space on the pitch, knew I had to make good runs to get chances. It was about building a good relationship, without any enviousness,” he added.

“We took penalties in turns and (Barca defender) Gerard Pique said he never saw anything like that at this level. That’s why we felt sorry when he left. We were colleagues and friends.”

–IANS

dm/ajb/mr