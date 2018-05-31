Neymar leads Brazil to 2-0 friendly win over Croatia

Liverpool, June 4 (IANS) Neymar on Sunday put a smile on the faces of Brazilian fans by leading the Selecao to a 2-0 friendly win over Croatia, in preparation for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Neymar made his first appearance after three months after recovering from a foot injury.

Neymar, who was inserted in the second half, proved to be decisive for the five-time world champions, as the team had not been able to fire even a single shot on target during the opening 45 minutes, Efe news reported.

The Paris Saint-German star, however, gave the Brazilian squad a big boost, not only by his own performance, but also because his presence on the pitch allowed Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho to move farther back and take control of the play-making.

With Coutinho in the midfield, Brazil gained both speed and creativity, both of which they had lacked in the first half.

The change paid off as Neymar dribbled around three Croatian defenders inside the area, off a Coutinho pass, before putting the ball home in the 69th minute.

The goal proved that the Coutinho-Neymar duo could be a key element in Brazil’s chances for a sixth World Cup title.

Liverpool’s Roberto Frimino, hoping to play a decisive role in Russia as well, doubled the score in injury time, making the most of a cross from Real Madrid’s Casemiro.

