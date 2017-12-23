Neymar named Brazil’s best player in Europe

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 2 (IANS) Neymar has been named the winner of the 2017 Samba de Ouro trophy, awarded to the best Europe-based Brazilian footballer.

It was the third time in the past four years that the Paris Saint-Germain forward has claimed the accolade, as he finished ahead of Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho and Real Madrid’s Marcelo, reports Xinhua news agency.

The award is decided by a vote of journalists, former players and an internet fan poll.

Neymar drew 27.71 percent of the vote, well clear of last year’s winner Coutinho (16.64 percent) and Marcelo (14.43 percent).

Others to finish in the top 10 were Paulinho, Casemiro, Gabriel Jesus, Willian, Malcom, David Luiz and Ederson.

Neymar was named the world’s third-best player at the 2017 FIFA Best awards in October, behind winner Cristiano Ronaldo and runner-up Lionel Messi.

