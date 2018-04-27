Neymar recovering well from foot injury: PSG

Paris, April 30 (IANS) Paris Saint Germain has said Brazil star Neymar has been recovering well from a broken foot at his home near Rio de Janeiro, and added that he may continue recuperating in France in the near future.

PSG issued the statement on Sunday after Neymar underwent a medical examination in Brazil to evaluate the recovery of the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot, which was broken on February 25 during a match against Marseille and required surgery, Efe news reported.

“This examination confirmed the excellent evolution of the player’s injuries to his right foot and ankle and authorizes the removal of all protective and immobilising material,” PSG said on its website.

“The player will continue his reeducation in the coming days in Brazil and at (PSG’s) Ooredoo Training Centre (in Paris),” the club added.

Although Neymar is likely to miss the rest of season, he intends to take part in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off on June 14, according to the doctor who performed the surgery.

Neymar, who joined PSG earlier this season for a record of 222 million euros ($269.67 million), will undergo another medical examination on May 17 to determinate when he can return to the pitch.

PSG has secured the Ligue 1 title as well as the League Cup crown, and will take on third-tier Les Herbiers in the Cup final on May 8.

