Neymar sidelined for ten weeks with foot injury

Paris, Jan 30 (IANS) Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) announced on Wednesday that Neymar’s foot injury will see the Brazilian forward sidelined for the next ten weeks, meaning he will miss both legs of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie against Premier League side Manchester United.

In a statement, PSG said that the club had gathered a group of world renowned medical experts at the Ooredoo Training Center to carry out a thorough review of the injury to Neymar’s right foot, reports Xinhua news agency.

Neymar sustained the injury in a French Cup tie against Strasbourg on January 23, which was later described by the club as a recurrence of a previous injury. He had been sidelined for three months last season due to a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot.

“As a result, Neymar is expected to return to the field within ten weeks,” the statement read.

“Paris Saint-Germain sends its strongest support and encouragement to Neymar Jr. to overcome this injury, with the courage and determination that the player has always shown,” it added.

Neymar joined PSG on a record fee of 222 million euros in 2017. He has scored 20 goals in 23 appearances this season.

–IANS

kk/bg