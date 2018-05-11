Neymar to resume ball work in PSG training base

Paris, May 13 (IANS) Injured Brazilian star Neymar will resume ball work in the training base on Sunday following satisfactory test result, his club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has said.

“Medical tests have confirmed that Neymar’s fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot has healed satisfactorily. The player will begin ball work tomorrow on the Ooredoo training center pitch,” the Ligue 1 champion said in a statement on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Neymar suffered fracture in fifth metatarsal in his right foot while playing against Marseille late February. The world’s record fee signing returned to Brazil for foot surgery, and never featured on the pitch since then.

Selecao is also anxiously waiting for their talisman’s return, as head coach Tite will announce the 23-man squad for the 2018 World Cup next Monday.

Brazilian right-back Dani Alves, also playing for PSG, has bid early farewell to Russia with expected right knee surgery ahead.

Brazil is placed in Group E with Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia at the 2018 World Cup, which will run from June 14 until July 15.

