Neymar’s future is with PSG, says father

Rio de Janeiro, March 14 (IANS) Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar’s father has moved to silence rumours that his son will leave the French club this summer.

Speculation has mounted that Neymar is unhappy in Paris and there have been widespread reports linking him with Real Madrid.

“Neymar has a future at PSG. He has a present at PSG,” Neymar Sr, who acts as his son’s manager, told reporters, Xinhua news agency reported.

The older Neymar accompanied PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the club’s sporting director Antero Henrique during a visit of the Brazil international’s youth charity center at Praia Grande in southeastern Brazil on Tuesday.

Earlier, they met Neymar at his mansion in Mangaratiba, near Rio de Janeiro, where the 26-year-old is recovering from surgery to repair a fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot.

Al-Khelaifi also refuted suggestions that the Ligue 1 leaders would lose their biggest star.

“Neymar is happy, highly motivated and excited to come back as soon as possible,” Al-Khelaifi said. “He is doing his best to come back as soon as possible — he is in good shape.”

Neymar is expected to be sidelined until at least late May, meaning he is unlikely to appear for PSG again this season. He is also in a race against time to be fit for the World Cup in Russia, which begins on June 14.

The former Santos prodigy has scored 28 goals and provided 16 assists across all competitions since arriving in the French capital from Barcelona for a world record fee of 222 million euros in August.

