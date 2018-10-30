NGMA launches web portal So’Ham for art community

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) In a bid to bring together India’s art community digitally, the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) launched a web portal — So’Ham — here on Friday.

“The portal is designed to accommodate user-generated content like images of artworks, blog posts, announcements, ratings and reviews,” NGMA’s IT Cell spokesperson S.S. Paul told IANS.

Accessible at so-ham.in, the cultural media platform is being deemed as the first of its kind by the institution.

“There are going to be themes for each month, as also an artwork of the month,” Paul added.

Aimed at generating a stronger connection between NGMA and artists, critics, scholars, historians and art lovers, the platform will require users to register using basic information.

It measures engagement through the number of views and ‘likes’ per post.

As per Paul, under the Museum Corner section, different announcements about upcoming events can be made, making it a “one-stop platform” for the art community.

For the name, it was decided that it should carry an Indian flavour as well as a description to its aim, NGMA said.

“With this nomenclature there is an effort to include anyone with a sense of art under one common platform of ‘cultural media for art’,” it added.–IANS

sj/mag/bg