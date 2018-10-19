NGO moves SC challenging Alok Verma’s removal

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) An NGO on Thursday moved the Supreme Court challenging the removal of Alok Verma as CBI Director and giving the charge to Joint Director M. Nagesawara Rao.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Krishan Kaul and K.M. Joseph said “we will see” as counsel Prashant Bhushan was seeking an urgent hearing as some broader issues have been raised.

While challenging the government order asking Verma to proceed on leave, NGO Common Cause has sought the removal of Special Director Rakesh Asthana from the investigating agency.

Bhushan told the reporters that they have sought an SIT probe against CBI officers facing corruption allegations.

–IANS

pk/ksk/vm