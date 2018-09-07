NGO staff found dead in car in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Sep 9 (IANS) A 50-year-old man working for an NGO was found dead on Sunday in a car parked in Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ravi Kumar said that a member of the public called up around 6.30 p.m. and said a man was sleeping in his car parked in Shaktikhand since Saturday night.

Police reached the spot and knocked at the car door but there was no response. The man was found dead when the car was unlocked. No injury mark was found on the body.

An identity card found on his person, issued by NGO National Justice Council with office on the Barakhamba Road in Delhi, identified him as Chief Revenue Officer Anupam Dutt.

A guard posted in an area building told police that a friend of the deceased runs a de-addiction centre there and that Dutt had come to meet him around midnight on Saturday. Police is investigating.

–IANS

