NGOs seeking foreign funds require ‘DARPAN’ registration: Government

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) NGOs seeking foreign donations under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act are required to be registered under “DARPAN” web portal of NITI Aayog, Parliament was told on Tuesday.

“Every NGO seeking foreign contribution is mandated to get Darpan-ID from the DARPAN web portal,” Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju told the Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question by AIADMK’s M. Vasanthi.

In a notification, the Union Home Minister last year had directed that existing NGOs, registered under the FCRA, and those which were seeking registration or prior permission or accepting foreign contributions, were required to register with the DARPAN portal.

The portal enables NGOs to enroll centrally and thus facilitates creation of a repository of information about NGOs sector-wise. It facilitates NGOs to obtain a system generated unique ID.

The NGOs were directed to register with the DARPAN with necessary information such as organisations’ PAN, email, mobile number and name of chief functionary as mandated in the portal to generate a unique identification number.

–IANS

rak/vd