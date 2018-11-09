NGT allows construction of Noida hospital, but orders planting 1,500 trees for lost green cover

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Refusing to interfere with the construction of Kailash Hospital in Noida, the NGT in an order released on Friday said it did not find any “illegality in environmental laws”, but ordered water harvesting and planting 1,500 trees for “loss of green cover”.

A National Green Tribunal (NGT) bench headed by Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel allowed construction at NH-01, Sector 71, Noida, in a case involving Vikrant Tongad and state of Uttar Pradesh.

The applicant had stated that groundwater was extracted and green cover was compromised by “illegal felling of trees” during the construction of the hospital and its parking.

“We are unable to find any material to reject the stand of the Noida Authority and the hospital that the parking has not disturbed the green area and the surface in the course of underground parking,” the NGT said.

“No illegality has been shown in complying with environmental laws during construction,” the tribunal order said.

The order, however, recalls the importance of green areas, ordering to plant 1,500 trees against 100 of those which were transplanted and will not survive. It ordered the Noida Development Authority (NDA) to maintain the plantation for five years.

The tribunal also ordered the Central Ground Water Authority and NDA to ensure groundwater balance through rainwater harvesting and make three pits for the same.

“Out of 100 trees transplanted, we are informed, many did not survive… we direct NDA to plant 1,500 tall plants of endemic species in and around the adjoining area under the supervision of the Forest Department,” the order said.

“We also direct the hospital, under the supervision of the Noida Authority and Central Ground Water Authority, to make provision for rainwater harvesting pits with a view to maintaining the water balance. At least three such pits may be provided,” the order said.

