NGT fines Goa CRZ body Rs 1 crore for non-compliance

Panaji, May 2 (IANS) The principal bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) to deposit Rs 1 crore with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) as an interim environment compensation for non-compliance with the green authority’s directions.

The order came on a petition filed by the Goa Paryavaran Sanrakshan Sangharsh Samiti for demolition of illegal structures in the state’s Coastal Regulation Zones(CRZ).

The order was passed by Justices S.P. Wangdi, K. Ramakrishnan and Nagin Nanda on Wednesday and made public on Thursday. The NGT also issued a show cause notice to the GCZMA asking whether disciplinary proceedings should be initiated against it for having failed to act on its order.

“For its failure in terms of the order dated February 11, 2017, the GCZMA shall deposit an interim environment compensation of Rs 1 crore with the CPCB within a week,” stated the NGT order.

“A compliance report in this respect must be filed before this Tribunal by email within three weeks,” it added.

The NGT in November 2017 directed the GCZMA to file a compliance report on the constructions in the CRZ, but said it was unhappy with the quality of the report.

“Upon perusal of the report placed before us today, we find that it is severely wanting in compliance of the direction issued vide order November 2, 2017. The report is found to be nebulous and bereft of material particulars,” the NGT order said.

“Considering the gross non-compliance of the directions calls for strict orders to be passed against the concerned,” it stated.

–IANS

maya/rtp