NGT seeks report from DDA on conserving Neela Hauz lake

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) The National Green Tribunal on Monday sought an action-taken report from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) regarding rejuvenation of the Neela Hauz lake in south Delhi.

A bench headed by the tribunal’s chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the DDA to furnish the report before the court within a month.

The tribunal observed the necessity in conserving water bodies in the capital in the wake of emerging water woes. It also noted that water bodies play a significant role in recharging groundwater and contribute towards managing micro-climate of the local area.

The court said the DDA should fence the lake as it will restrain people from dumping waste in it.

The tribunal took action on the basis of media reports which described the condition of the lake and how it has become a virtual dumping ground.

Reportedly, people often park their vehicles in the vicinity of the lake and dump their waste in the water body. This waste generally includes plastic bags, water bottles, glass, and ‘puja’ material.

Media reports had indicted the DDA for lack of action on protecting the water body.

The tribunal has scheduled the next hearing on the issue for August 13.

