New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) The Centre has allowed the NHAI to start toll collection on national highways from April 20.

The tolling operations were earlier planned to resume from April 15, a day after the end of the first phase of the lockdown. However, the lockdown was extended till May 3.

Nevertheless, the Home Ministry has given relaxations to many essential industries to commence operations from April 20.

“It has been further highlighted that user fee collection contributes to the government exchequer and also provides financial strength to NHAI in terms of budgetary support,” the ministry said in a letter to the NHAI.

“In view of the relaxations provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the inter-state and intra-state movement of all trucks and other goods or carrier vehicles and further the relaxations… NHAI should take actions necessary for compliance of the orders.. and ‘tolling operations be resumed w.e.f. 20 of April 2020’.”

Meanwhile, the All India Motor Transport Congress has asked the Centre to reconsider the decision to start toll collection.

“The government must reconsider its decision before putting any financial burden on this sector, which has already crumbled due to the ‘Economy under lockdown'” AIMTC President Kultaran Singh Atwal said in a sta tement.

–IANS

