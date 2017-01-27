NHRC notice to Bihar over girl student found dead outside hostel

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued notice to the Bihar government on the alleged murder of a class 10 girl student whose body was found in a drain near the gate of the hostel earlier this month.

The commission, which has taken cognizance of the matter from National Commission for Women(NCW), has learned that the victim had complained that one of the teachers of the school was mounting pressure on her for sexual favours.

The incident was reported at the government-run residential Ambedkar Awasiya Balika Uchh Vidyalaya, at Dighi (Majirabad) in the state’s Hajipur district.

Though the investigation is on from the police, NCW has alleged that police authorities are not taking proper action in the matter even as the family of the victim is being threatened.

The NHRC was also informed that the NCW team visited the school and found it in a bad condition.

“Heaps of garbage were piled up inside the school premises. It is cleaned only by the students as there is no other arrangement. The place where the food is prepared for the students is also full of filth with bad odour. There is only one hand-pump in the school for 345 girl students,” said a statement from the commission after receiving the complaint from NCW.

Stating that the contents of the complaint raise serious issue of violation of right to life and dignity of the girl students studying in the school and residing in the hostel, the commission has issued notice to the state Chief Secretary seeking a report on the issue within six weeeks.

