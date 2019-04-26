NHRC notice to Telangana over student suicides

Hyderabad, April 26 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued notice to Telangana government, seeking a detailed report on the goof-ups by the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) resulting in failure of about three lakh students and suicide by 18.

Taking suo moto cognizance of a media report that 18 students have committed suicide during last one week over failure in the Intermediate examinations, the Commission has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks, including action taken against the guilty and relief, if any, provided to the aggrieved families.

The panel took note of media reports that large-scale discrepancies by BIE has have triggered furore in the State. About three lakh students reportedly failed in the exams and the students and parents were staging protests.

“It has been observed that the contents of the news reports, if true, raise the issues of serious lapses on the part of the authorities amounting to violation of human rights. A thorough probe into the matter is required not only to punish the guilty but to ensure that such incidents do not recur,” the Commission said.

According to the media reports, hundreds of students have failed to get even pass marks. The State Education Ministry, the Board and the government initially dismissed the allegations, but later gave in to the growing protests. The aggrieved students have also approached the High Court.

The role of a private company, which was given the contract for processing the results, has come under the scanner. This work was being done earlier by the Centre for Good Governance which is a government agency. The Hyderabad-based private firm Globarena Technologies, who executed the work, was reportedly not competent enough to take up the job.

The firm has, however, contended that it is capable of handling the task and that it had executed the contract, systematically.

“As mentioned in the news report, around 10 lakh students took the class 12 exam in February 2018 and nearly 3.5 have failed, making it a gigantic task for the board to conduct supplementary exams for such a large number of students. The time is also running out for the students who have to appear in the entrance exams like in EAMCET, NEET and JEE etc,” the Commission noted.

