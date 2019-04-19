NIA arrests Islamic State sympathizer from Delhi

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested Islamic State sympathizer Mohammad Faiz for allegedly conspiring to commit terrorist attacks in Delhi, National Capital Region (NCR) and Uttar Pradesh, the agency said.

Faiz, a resident of Delhi’s Garhi Mendu, was found to be a main member of the pro-Islamic State module Harkat-Ul-Harb-E-Islam, who was instrumental in bringing other members besides founding the group, said an NIA statement.

He is the 14th accused to have been arrested in the case, the statement said, adding that he was one of the key conspirators in planning to carry out the attacks.

Investigation has revealed that Faiz was closely involved in the procurement of arms and ammunition for the group to carry out terrorist acts in and around the NCR.

“The case pertains to the Harkat-Ul-Harb-E-Islam group of terrorists who formed a gang which was engaged in acts preparatory to commission of terror attacks with a view to wage war against the government of India.”

It was found that Mufti Mohammad Suhail, a resident of Jafrabad in east Delhi, was the “Amir” of the module, and had mobilized funds and procured weapons, ammunition and explosive materials to prepare Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) with other associates, said the statement.

Faiz will be produced before a special NIA court on Wednesday.

